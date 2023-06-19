Stylish reunion! Queen Rania steps out with Queen Letizia in Spain

Queen Rania of Jordan reunited with Queen Letizia of Spain in Madrid on Monday. The stylish royals were seen sharing a laugh as they arrived at the National Heritage’s Workshop Schools and Employment Workshops.

According to Queen Rania’s office, the royals began their visit at a woodworks workshop, and also stopped by a bookbinding workshop and a saddlery workshop that teaches the maintenance and restoration of saddles.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II, accompanied by their ﻿son Prince Hashem, traveled to Spain on Sunday to attend the meeting of the Aqaba Process in Córdoba this week.

Letizia and Felipe hosted a lunch for the Jordanian royals on Monday at the Royal Palace of Madrid. “So much has happened in the world over the past eight years since we last visited your lovely country, yet despite the crisis, the conflicts, the pandemic and so much more, the relationships and the warm friendships between our families, our peoples and our countries have stayed true and continue to grow from strength to strength,” Abdullah said in his remarks at the palace on June 19.

Prince Hashem joined his parents and the Spanish King and Queen at the Royal Palace. The 18 year old, who graduated from high school last month, is the youngest of the Jordanian royal couple’s children.

Rania and Abdullah also share Princess Salma, Princess Iman and Crown Prince Hussein, who got married earlier this month. Hashem had a special role at the royal wedding, escorting the bride down the aisle. King Felipe of Spain’s parents, former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, attended the Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa’s Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace.