Queen Rania’s youngest child to have important role at his brother’s royal wedding

The 18 year old recently graduated from high school

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Prince Hashem will have a starring role at his older brother Crown Prince Hussein’s royal wedding. It’s been revealed that Queen Rania’s 18-year-old son will escort the bride, Rajwa Al Saif, to Zahran Palace on June 1.

Prince Hashem will walk his future sister-in-law to the gazebo located in the palace’s garden, which is where the Islamic marriage ceremony will take place.

Prince Hashem is Queen Rania’s youngest child©Royal Hashemite Court
Prince Hashem is Queen Rania’s youngest child

Hashem, who is the youngest of King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s children, graduated from high school last week. Crown Prince Hussein congratulated his brother on Instagram with a photo of himself lifting Hashem up.

“My dearest brother Hashem, I was beyond proud to watch you graduate today! Here’s to further success at university and a bright future in service of Jordan,” the Crown Prince captioned the picture.

Rajwa will be escorted to her wedding ceremony by Crown Prince Hussein’s younger brother©Royal Hashemite Court
Rajwa will be escorted to her wedding ceremony by Crown Prince Hussein’s younger brother

Queen Rania also shared photos from the graduation, writing: “Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath!”

The mom of four added, “Another proud family moment at Hashem’s high school graduation today.”

