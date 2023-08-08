Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein make surprise appearance at basketball game—wearing matching shirts!

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein cheered on the Jordan Falcons at the 11th edition of the King Abdullah II International Basketball Championship. The newlyweds coordinated in matching T-shirts for their basketball date on Monday, Aug. 7.

The Jordan Basketball Federation’s official Instagram account shared photos of the Crown Prince greeting the players, as well as one of Hussein and Rajwa watching the game. Alongside the post, the Jordan Basketball Federation wrote, “His Royal High Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein surprise The Hawks fans and share in the joy of victory in The King Abdullah 11 Cup, in its Eleventh year running.”

Rajwa and Hussein, who got engaged last August, have been married for a little over two months. The pair tied the knot on June 1 in an Islamic marriage ceremony held at Zahran Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests at the ceremony.

The day after his royal wedding, Hussein penned a touching tribute to his bride on Instagram, writing: “God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.”

“Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world,” the Crown Prince continued. “I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me.”

During a forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation earlier this year, Hussein revealed that he met Rajwa through an old friend from school. He said, “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”