This week was filled with super stylish and sexy outfits. We said it before and every week, we think, wow!! Khloe Kardashian’s revenge body definitely has to make Tristan Thompson a little regretful. She was turning heads while out in West Hollywood this week. Also, Julia Fox, Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski all exposed their flawless midriffs, while Hailey Bieber was pretty in pink in Paris.

Keep scrolling below to f﻿ind out who else made our list this week!