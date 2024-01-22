Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the renowned Sundance Film Festival is currently in full swing in Park City, Utah! The festival, which kicked off on January 18th and will continue until January 28th, attracts a multitude of stars showcasing their top winter fashion looks, bearing the chilly temperatures in style.

During this year’s awards season, we witness celebrities donning their most elegant and glamorous styles. However, during Sundance, they have the opportunity to showcase their more personal, unique and casual looks. This year, we’re treated to fab street styles that range from designer looks with Louis Vuitton and Chanel to laid-back Converse sneakers and SOREL winter boots.

Beloved celebrities like Camila Cabello, Aubrey Plaza, Pedro Pascal, Julia Fox, Kristen Stewart, and more are expertly mixing and matching to stay warm while looking effortlessly cool throughout the week.

Scroll below to see our favorite styles from this year’s Sundance Film Festival.