This past week, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a lavish state dinner at the White House’s East Room in Washington, D.C., in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida.

For this special occasion, the Bidens hosted over 200 guests, including politicians, family members, Biden administration officials, and notable business leaders. During the event, which had a captivating Japanese cherry blossom-themed decor, Kishida and Biden announced new agreements related to A.I., security, and sustainability to strengthen alliances against Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

The evening was an excellent opportunity for guests to don their finest attire and indulge in a delightful dinner. Among the distinguished attendees were Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, Tim Cook, Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, VP Kamala Harris, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, as well as Biden’s daughters and granddaughters.

Scroll below to see what these guests wore on this special night.