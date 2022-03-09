Former Miss Universe Andrea Meza recreated Kim Kardashian’s duct tape look

Former Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza is as creative as they come. The Mexican beauty queen, turned Telemundo TV personality, showed her funny side as she recreated the viral and controversial look worn by Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 22 collection show during this year’s Paris Fashion Week, in which she also shined exposing her fab silhouette and great sense of humor.

©!HOLA! TV



Kim Kardashian and Andrea Meza look great in yellow duct take looks

The Mexican Telemundo host not only showed her look on her TV program En Casa Con Telemundo, she also took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the process she went through to achieve this style...using rolls of yellow vinyl tape with the word ‘Caution’.

With the help of her producers, stylists and more, the model managed to cover her entire figure. “I want to be fashionable,” she said with amusement as she waited motionless for her colleagues to refine the last details of this outfit.

Andrea jokingly captioned her instagram post: “I love my job, hahaha. Following the footsteps of Kim Kardashian. How did my look turn out?”

Meza wasn’t the only person to see the humor in this high fashion outfit. Today, Kim Kardashian herself laughed at it by resharing an IG story of NYC comedian Robyn Schall who also immitated the ensemble. The post captioned “Caution! High fashion alert!” is hilarious. The comic says “Kim K wore a ‘caution’ tape-inspired Balenciaga outfit to one of their shows, so I wore a Balenciaga-inspired ‘caution’ tape outfit to one of their stores here in New York City.”

