Kim Kardashian covers her curves in yellow tape at Balenciaga fashion show

Kim Kardashian can make anything look good, even some yellow tape.

After months of stepping out in almost exclusively Balenciaga outfits, the mother of four announced last month that she’s the new face of the brand. Now, a couple of weeks after going to Milan Fashion Week, the reality star made her way to Paris to attend more runway shows.

On Sunday, March 6, Kardashian showed her support for the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 22 collection by sitting front row at the event and stamping the brand’s name all over her famous figure.

For the occassion, Kim showcased her curvy body in wearing nothing but yellow tape with Balenciaga written on it, which was wrapped all over her body, even down to her feet. She even had a matching purse for the affair.

To complete the ensemble, Kim wore another pair of futuristic black sunglasses, something she hasn’t been seen without in the past few months. To keep all the attention on her outfit, the reality star slicked back her hair, which cascaded down her back in wet waves.

This appearance from the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star comes after she was declared legally single earlier this week. After winning in court and restoring her maiden name, the entrepreneur quickly dropped “West” from all of her social media handles.

Kim has been asking the judge to restore her single status since December, stating in court documents: “I very much desire to be divorced.” In the same docs, she also said she had asked Ye to keep their divorce private, which he hadn’t, saying his social media posts caused “emotional distress.”

But now, after trying many different tactics to halt the divorce--like filing legal docs claiming prenups in California after 2002 are presumed invalid--Kanye has finally accepted that Kim still isn’t coming around.