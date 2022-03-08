Paris Hilton unveils tracksuit collection, including iconic bedazzled hoodies

Paris Hilton is giving fans what they want, with the new launch of her fabulous velour tracksuit collection, adorned with her signature sayings, “Wifey,” “Boss Babe,” “Iconic,” “Shine On” and “That’s Hot.”

“Over the years I have collected hundreds of tracksuits, and I am so excited to now launch my own Iconic Tracksuit collection,” the heiress revealed, explaining that “since the 2000s, tracksuits have been iconic,” so this seems like the perfect moment for unveiling her line.

Paris released the first batch of tracksuits on Monday, with fans sharing their excitement and buying all available items, which quickly sold out.

©Paris Hilton





The coveted limited collection is priced from $80 to $118 and includes five different styles, all beautifully adorned with rhinestones, especially made for fans of the Y2K style.

This is just a sneak peek of what’s to come, as a full collection with be released online in June and in-stores in September, and Paris seems to be thrilled to unveil her designs, as she also shared her thoughts on the creation process of her line.

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics, to ensuring all the finishings, details, and embellishments were just right,” she revealed.