Paris Hilton’s ‘healthy’ McDonald’s order is amazing

Paris Hilton is back on TV and, it’s epic. The reality show Paris in Love follows her road to the altar with Carter Reum and in a clip posted today, the hotel heiress and her brother Barron Hilton head to one of Paris’ favorite places to eat- McDonald’s. However, Paris was trying to be “healthy” so she kept her order simple: a hamburger, an Oreo McFlurry she called a “slurpy” and a number 4a medium, with a sprite. The number 4a is the fast-food chains Crispy Chicken sandwich meal if you’re curious.

McDonald’s has always been Paris’ favorite fast food place. Last year in August Paris told Mashed, “I love their fries, I love their milkshakes.” The entrepreneur even attempted to make McDonald’s French fries on her show Cooking with Paris.

The chicken sandwich lover appreciates other chains too though, like In-N-Out and Burger King. A paparazzi clip of the socialite from 2007 shows her rolling up to Burger King after a late night with a private chauffeur. The glossy-eyed, hungry Hilton asked politely for a number 1 (Whopper Meal), with a Coca-Cola, a sundae with caramel, chicken tenders, which she referred to as “McNuggets,” a tender-crisp chicken sandwich, and an apple pie. As you can see, Hilton has always loved her fried chicken.



However, Paris has taken her breaks from fast food. She told PopSugar in 2010, “I’ve been really working out. I’m not eating fast food anymore. No more McDonalds, In-N-Out done. [I’m] getting my bikini body, so I’m about that.”

There’s nothing confirmed but, considering the McDonalds celebrity collaborations we have seen in the past, don’t be surprised if you see a Paris Hilton McDonalds meal in the future. So far, we have seen a celebrity-endorsed McDonald’s meal from Michael Jordan, LeBron James,Travis Scott, J Balvin, BTS,Saweetie and Mariah Carey.