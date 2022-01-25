Paris Hilton shares precious throwback to celebrate Nicky Hilton’s baby announcement

Nicky Hilton is pregnant with her and her husband James Rothschild’s third child. A representative for Hilton confirmed the news to PEOPLE Tuesday and she is expected to give birth this summer. The sex of the baby is not yet known but so far the couple already has two daughters, Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4. Following the baby news, Paris Hilton shared her excitement with an adorable throwback holding her little sister. “I’m so so happy for my sister @NickyHilton and her husband James on the announcement of their third child on the way!” She wrote in the caption. “You are the best mom and I love being an aunt to your two beautiful angels, and can’t wait to meet your new baby! Love you all so much!”

©Paris Hilton





There were rumors that Paris was pregnant swirling around last June but the DJ shut them down. She has however been open about her desire to one day have children with her husband Carter Reum. They joined Today With Hoda and Jenna Tuesday and, Hilton said, “We cannot wait.” “We are so excited for that,” she added. Until then, the “Stars are Blind” singer is stoked to be an auntie.

Nicky used to be known as a party girl, but now she’s all bout that mom life. In 2016 she told The Tot, “I love everything about being a mom.” “I love waking up and seeing her little face every day. I love walking around our neighborhood with her. I love cuddling her and feeding her and just seeing where the day takes us,“ the happy mom said, noting that her financier husband was also a “hands on” dad.

The socialite married Rothschild in a beautiful London ceremony at Kensington Palace in July 2015 and, she got pregnant three months later. “It just sort of happened,” she told The Tot. “No treatments, no special diets, nothing like that. Just – boom – pregnant.”