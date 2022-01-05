The ceremony was held on Thursday Nov 11, 2021 at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s $75 million Bel-Air property in California. Paris’ special day got filmed for her new reality show Paris in Love, documenting her love story with the 40-year-old entrepreneur.

In a recent interview, Nicky Hilton said Paris and her new husband might have children “pretty soon.”

“I think she’ll be an amazing mom. If how she is with her dogs is any indication, they’re going to be very, very loved,” said Nicky to US Weekly. Still, she says that the Hilton’s aren’t putting any pressure on Paris to have children, and that Nicky makes this assumption based on the fact that “this something that she’s wanted for a while.”