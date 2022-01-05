Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
For Paris Hilton, the perfect honeymoon includes multiple destinations, mermaids, and an entire underwater room. The tv-personality, Dj, and businesswoman is traveling the world with the man of her dreams after saying “I do” at a star-studded wedding in November 2021.
As part of their enviable honeymoon, Hilton and Reum celebrated the new year at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Their stop is part of their opulent vacations in which they visited Bora Bora and the British Virgin Islands.
