Paris Hilton’s cooking show cancelled by Netflix after one season

It seems Paris Hilton’s cooking show on Netflix was not a total success, as it was announced that the streaming platform has decided not to renew ‘Cooking With Paris’ for a second season.

The show premiered in August and had a total of six episodes, featuring special guests including her mom Kathy Hilton, her sister Nicky Hilton, and many celebrity friends, such as Lele Pons, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, and Kim Kardashian.

The viewers saw the heiress prepare a number of recipes with the help of her guests, showing her unique personality, repeating her quotes and speaking about some of her personal experiences, all while wearing incredible outifts, which include her gemstone encrusted gloves.

And while this might be the end of ‘Cooking With Paris,’ the socialite recently released a new reality show on Peacock about her relationship with her husband Carter Reum, showing all the details about her lavish wedding in ‘Paris in Love.’

Fans of the star can also find out more about Paris on her podcast ‘This Is Paris,’ where she interviews celebrity guests and reveals personal stories, as she navigates the entertainment industry.

The iconic heiress is known for being an incredible entrepreneur, always diving into a new business, recently building an island in Roblox, where she performed a DJ set on New Year’s Eve; “For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” she shared.