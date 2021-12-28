Paris Hilton joins the metaverse! Star creates a virtual island to play electronic music on New Year’s Eve

Paris Hilton will spend this New Year’s Eve DJing on her virtual island on Roblox. The reality tv star, fashion icon, and businesswoman has joined the metaverse craze to delight her fans with electronic music.

As reported by Reuters, Paris World is Hilton’s latest venture, created to entertain her virtual visitors. At the same time, they can explore a digital replica of her Beverly Hills mansion —including the iconic dog mini-mansion. Visitors can also take a stroll on a boardwalk inspired by her neon carnival wedding celebration with her husband Carter Reum.

“For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” said Hilton, according to the publication. “Not everybody gets to experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working together on over the past year — giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world.”

The 40-year-old global sensation is among the latest list of A-listers embracing the metaverse, a term that has its origins in the 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash but became famous, thanks to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and his decision of renaming Facebook, Inc., as Meta Platforms, Inc., also known as Meta.

The socialite launched Paris World in her new media company, 11:11 Media, a brand and IP company founded by Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh. The business, which is named after her favorite time of the day, also has launched her podcast “This Is Paris” and her reality TV series, “Cooking With Paris” on Netflix and “Paris In Love.”

“The final piece of the digital space is the metaverse,” said Gersh. “We think that there’s a real opportunity for Paris to influence, even at a younger level than who her core customer is. We’ve built a fantastic, whimsical world that we believe her fans and new fans will just love.”