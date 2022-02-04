Paris Hilton’s husband Carter Reum reveals the one thing he would change about her

Carter Reum is opening up about his new married life with Paris Hilton, revealing there is only one thing he wishes he could change about the star.

The happy couple have shared a lot about their relationship on their reality show ‘Paris in Love,’ including details about their wedding day. Now Carter is talking about their life together, and was asked if there is anything he would change about his wife.

“Well, there’s one thing. You’re a little less organized than I would like. I just blame your creativity on that,” he said, to which paris responded, “Life could be worse.”

“It could be way worse,” Carter continued, “I always tell people if you weren’t messy, if there wasn’t one small thing not perfect about you, I wouldn’t believe you were true myself.”

It seems the pair are madly in love after their dream wedding, with Paris admitting, “I feel the same way. Sometimes I get scared that you’re too good to be true.”

The heiress, who recently talked about her plans to become a mom was asked the same question, responding, “You’re a little bossy. You get mad at me when I’m late. It reminds me of my sister,” Carter laughed and said, “You deserve that.”