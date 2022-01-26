Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom this year: ‘I cannot wait!’

Paris Hilton has her priorities straight! The heiress has opened up about her desire to start a family and reveals she is ready to be a mother this year.

Follwing her sister’s pregnancy announcement, the 40-year-old star of ‘Paris in Love’ says that she is excited to expand her family and “cannot wait” to have two or three children, as it is “definitely one of my top priorities.”

Paris, who is now happily married to Carter Reum after celebrating their love during a three-day-long ceremony documented on her reality series, says she wants to have a boy first.

“I would want twins first. I don‘t know it’s hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school,” she shared.

And about her lavish honeymoon and her new life at home with her husband, Paris says she “couldn’t be happier,” adding that Carter “is just everything to me,“ and her fairy tale wedding was definetly a “dream come true.”

The heiress previously talked about starting in vitro fertilization in January 2021, as she has expressed her desire to be a mom since her YouTube documentary ‘This is Paris,’ adding that her husband has been “so supportive” throughout the process.