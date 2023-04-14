Khloé Kardashian says she ‘prayed’ for True Thompson in touching birthday post

It seems like it’s always True Thompson’s birthday, but on April 12, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian andTristan Thompson turned 5 years old. The Kardashians celebrated her birthday on the first weekend of the month, but on Thursday Koko shared a touching post dedicated to her daughter. “True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful, and silly little girls,” she wrote in the caption.

The gallery of photos included the cutest photos of True posing in front of the dessert stand at her birthday party. “I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with,” the Good American founder continued in the caption.

She also mentioned her brother, “My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy.”

Koko’s post came a day after True’s real birthday, but she didn’t let the trolls comment on it, explaining in the caption, “PS I know her birthday was yesterday, but I was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl.”

True got lots of love in the comments. Her auntie Kylie Jenner wrote, “sweetest angel girl.” “Beautiful,” Paris Hilton wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.



Tristan and Koko welcomed True in 2018. Last year when she turned 4 the basketball player gifted her a diamond necklace.

The on and off again couple also shared a baby boy the 38-year-old welcomed via surrogate. Little has been shared about the baby, including his name. His birth came after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a love child with Maralee Nichols.

It seemed like the couple was done for good but after the death of his mother, Kardashian has been there for him for emotional support. On his birthday she wrote a touching tribute to him, eagle eyed fans noticed he was at True’s birthday party, and people are wondering if we will see another Khloe and Tristan saga.