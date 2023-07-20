Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle request ride on Air Force One?

A new report claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to fly back to the United States on Air Force One afterQueen Elizabeth’s funeral last year. The request reportedly “received an immediate no with Biden’s staff.” Sources revealed to the DailyMail.com that the request was denied by the White House in case it caused a “commotion.”

A source told the outlet, “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King.”

Both President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. The first couple left London onboard Air Force Once after attending the service at Westminster Abbey.

©Getty Images



The president and first lady left London on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK one day after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Meghan and Harry﻿ were in Europe at the time of the monarch’s death. Days before the Queen’s passing, the couple attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester and traveled to Düsseldorf, Germany to mark one year until the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023.

Meghan and Harry reside in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple, who are no longer working members of the royal family, moved to the United States in 2020. Last month, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess had vacated their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for Archewell confirmed that Meghan and Harry had “been requested to vacate” the residence. A source had previously told Page Six that King Charles III began the eviction process one day after Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released.