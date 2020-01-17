Meghan and Harry closer to their desired future as plans for Frogmore Cottage’s staff are revealed

Last week, the Dukeand Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step down from senior royal duties and balance their time between the UK and North America, and it appears their goal could be closer. Meghan returned to Canada on January 10 after partaking in an official engagement in London while Prince Harry remains in the UK as he still has some commitments to attend to. However the latest developments regarding their official residence of Frogmore Cottage suggest out that the Sussexes’ desired goal could be closer.

©GettyImages



Frogmore Cottage was converted from five apartments to Meghan and Harry’s official residence

As reported in Hello!, the magazine understands that Frogmore cottage’s staff are being redeployed around the estate at Windsor Castle and will be available to work if the couple do end up keeping the residence, which is likely to be a topic for discussion next week.

The property was offered to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the Queen before baby Archie’s arrival, and was converted from five separate apartments into the official residence of the couple.

In the meantime, Meghan continues her stay on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, where the family spent a six-week break from royal duties before Christmas. However, as Hello! reports, this might not be the final destination if the royal couple decides to set up a second family home in the country, as Prince Harry’s wife has a strong bond with Toronto, where she lived for several years while filming the series Suits.