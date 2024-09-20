Ricky Martin and his son Tino enjoy their days in Budapest as the perfect travel buddies

After performing in Budapest, Ricky Martin is taking time to enjoy the charm of Hungary. As part of his Sinfónico Tour, the Puerto Rican singer will perform at the annual Napi Mázli Super Concert on Saturday, September 21, at Heroe's Square in the capital. But the singer isn't alone - his 16-year-old son, Valentino, has joined the adventure as his travel buddy.

© Cristina Andina Ricky Martin has been enjoying life on the road while on tour

Ricky shared a few moments from his trip on Instagram, showing that it’s not all work. In one post, he enjoyed a picturesque picnic with wine, fine cheeses, pasta, and rustic bread, writing, "Just for today, not everything need to be work."

© IG: @RickyMartin

He also shared a candid shot of Valentino, whose twin Matteo does not seem to be on the trip, busy on his phone, captioned, "Tino in Budapest," with a Hungarian flag emoji.

© IG: @RickyMartin

Tino has become his dad’s biggest fan

Tino often joins his father on tour, experiencing his sold-out shows. Sometimes he is joined by his siblings. After welcoming his twins via surrogate in 2008, Martin and his ex-husband, Jwan Yosef, welcomed their own children, daughter Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 4, via surrogate just nine months apart.

© @ricky_martin Martin and his sons are always going on fun adventures

The family was recently in Guatemala, where they enjoyed some downtime, between the singer's shows in the Central American country.

Thanks to online schooling and a team of tutors, Ricky’s kids can travel with him. In an interview with Despierta América, he shared, "It’s wonderful, they’re with me at all times," highlighting how Zoom has made it easier for them to balance travel and education.