Jwan Yosef celebrates his 40th birthday with his children Lucía and Renn

Jwan Yosef is in a festive mood, having recently celebrated his 40th birthday surrounded by loved ones, including his adorable children, Lucia and Renn, whom he shares with his ex-husband, singer Ricky Martin. The artist offered a glimpse of the celebration through his social media, where close friends and colleagues joined him. Even though it was Yosef's birthday, his children stole the show and were the center of attention.

For the evening, the celebrant opted for an elegant tuxedo with a white jacket and black bow tie, while five-year-old Lucía wore a charming dress with a bow at the waist. Meanwhile, Renn was dressed in black pants and a t-shirt. The children posed alongside their father in the photos, and their presence visibly touched Jwan. One detail that caught attention on social media was his ex-husband, Martin who shared some love, "liking" the post.

Jwan Yosef's birthday photos

Meanwhile, Eglantina Zingg, a lifelong friend of the singer, also joined in with good wishes for Jwan. Despite the breakup with Ricky, they continue to share a beautiful friendship. In a nod to the artist's Syrian roots, the actress and model wrote a word in Arabic that translates to "dear" in Spanish. "Habibi (dear) Happy happy Bday 🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉," Zingg commented.

From the pictures, it appears the evening featured a luxurious sunset dinner. The setup included rectangular tables with gold-colored Tiffany chairs, while the rest of the decor was peach-toned. The table centerpieces were adorned with candles and glass vases filled with exotic plants such as white orchids, alocasias, and monsteras, creating an elegant and tropical atmosphere.

Jwan looked joyful, surrounded by his loved ones, and grateful: "40! ATTITUDE OF GRATITUDE OF A QUADRAGENARIAN 🤍". he wrote.

Putting their children's well-being first

Ricky and Jwan's separation took everyone by surprise, as they appeared to be a stable couple. However, as the singer himself revealed, they parted on good terms, and the breakup occurred under the best possible circumstances. For both, the well-being of the two children they share remained the top priority.

"Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we will raise together," Martin said in the statement announcing their split, stressing their commitment to a harmonious co-parenting relationship. The singer explained that the decision to separate was not taken lightly, but was something well thought out and discussed between them. "This did not happen by chance. We have been planning this situation for a long time: before the pandemic."