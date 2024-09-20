Eva Mendes' latest glamorous looks include animal print, bold makeup, and statement jewelry

Eva Mendes has been having a lot of fun in New York City. The Hollywood star published her new book 'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries' and has been promoting it in multiple interviews and special appearances.

The actress and author is having the best time experimenting with new looks, recently perfecting the 'Mob Wife' style with bold looks. Eva was photographed this week stepping out in jaw-dropping ensembles.

© Gotham Eva unveiled her collaboration with Stella McCartney, wearing a faux croc-embossed coat "made from apples," as she revealed on social media. The actress paired the stunning coat with black pointed-toe boots, gold jewelry, and tinted glasses. She styled her hair in loose waves and posed for some photos before entering a building in New York City.

© Gotham Eva was spotted in Soho looking glamorous and cozy, wearing an oversized pink coat paired with a beige dress underneath featuring a zebra print. She stepped out for another round of interviews, rocking a bold makeup look, which included smokey eyes and a soft pink lip. Eva completed the ensemble with a black bag, her favorite pair of black boots, and a statement ring.