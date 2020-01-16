Meghan Markle’s low-key visit as she embraces her new life in Canada

Just hours after being spotted at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre (DEWC) in Vancouver, Meghan Markle made another surprise visit in the city, again putting the focus on her philanthropic work. Justice For Girls, an organization that aims to help vulnerable girls, shared two photos on social media of Prince Harry’s wife.

“The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership,” read the captions of the photos.

In one of the pictures, we can see Meghan happily posing with members of the staff. In a cream sweater – which looked identical to one her character wore on Suits seven years ago – jeans and brown leather boots, she looks casual but chic. She accessorized her look with a black leather tote bag by Cuyana.

In the second black and white picture, a smiley Meghan chats with one of the workers while having a cup of tea, her luscious locks tucked behind her ears, revealing some very elegant diamond stud earrings.

Earlier in the week, the Duchess, who is currently in Canada with 8-month-old son Archie, was expected to participate in the royal talks called by Queen Elizabeth to discuss the future of the Sussexes, however, in the end, she didn’t join in. A source from the Palace confirmed the news to Hello!: "The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for The Duchess to join.”

Prince Harry stayed in the UK to attend an engagement on January 16. He will be hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace.