Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her new look: 'Best summer ever'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is sharing her excitement ahead of the premiere of the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series 'Wednesday.' The 54-year-old Hollywood star, who plays Morticia Addams and shares the screen with Luis Guzman and Jenna Ortega, is showing the first look at season 2 to her fans and followers.

"The best summer ever!!! And it’s not over yet!!! This is what I have been up to, shooting season 2 of [Wednesday]" she wrote on social media, sharing the teaser for the series. "No digitally adjusted bikini pics here folks! The Addams Family share a first look!!"

Catherine's character is debuting a new look in the series, changing her signature figure-hugging black dress, which featured a revealing neckline, for a dazzling long-sleeved black glittery dress with a V-neck.

© Netflix

Fans of the star also showed their excitement after seeing her new look. "OMG OBSESSED WITH THE NEW MORTICIAN DRESS!! CANT WAIT," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Can’t wait to see you in season two of Wednesday!! sooo obsessed with your new look as Morticia."

© Netflix

"I’m fascinated by your magnetic Morticia, and judging by this first look at your new to-die-for wardrobe, we’re in for a real treat... I’m already obsessed with it, Catherine," another online user added. The actress will have more screen time this season, as she is now a regular on the series.

And while details about the storyline are yet to be revealed, Jenna Ortega previously shared what's coming this season during an interview with Variety. "I think everything's bigger, it's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice," she said.

© Rodin Eckenroth Luis Guzman, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Netflix's "Wednesday" red carpet

Jenna continued; "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," adding, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."