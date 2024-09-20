Cristiano Ronaldo laughs at his daughter Alana's heartfelt and relatable confession

After much anticipation, the third season of Georgina Rodríguez's docuseries has finally premiered on Netflix, and just like the previous ones, it’s causing a stir. The show’s success isn’t just because of Georgina—it’s also thanks to her family. Recently, a clip of a candid conversation between Cristiano Ronaldo and their daughter, Alana Martina, went viral after her sweet confession resonated with many.

Alana is one of the couple’s three daughters. In a new episode of Soy Georgina, the Portuguese football star asked her, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Without hesitation, the seven-year-old replied honestly: “Nothing, nothing. I’ll just stay at home.” Her unexpected response made Cristiano laugh, to which he gently responded, “You have to work, love.”

It's a question many adults are still asking themselves, and although Alana can probably get by without ever having to work thanks to her parent's success, she pondered at the thought. “But what am I going to do? I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Alana responded, showing some concern.

“I think you could be an actress,” Cristiano suggested, but Alana was quick to reject the idea: “No, no, no!” However, she perked up at the idea of working behind the scenes. “You could be a Netflix producer,” the Al-Nassr star added, which received an enthusiastic response from his daughter: “Yessssssss! I want to be that.”

A clip of the father-daughter conversation was shared on Netflix's social media and immediately received a flood of comments. “We are all Alana”, “In life, I am Alana”, and “Alana is amazing, I love her!” “It is everyone's dream, to stay at home in peace," were some of the comments from Internet users. Others highlighted the valuable advice that Cristiano gave his daughter: “It is rare to hear rich parents teaching their daughter values,” and “What a good example, Cristiano” read some of the comments.

Throughout the series and on social media, fans have gotten to know Alana’s playful and witty personality, along with her clear resemblance to her mother’s glamorous side. “Lately, she’s been into wigs, loves makeup, and enjoys getting dressed up. She’s very vain, and while it’s hard to out-flirt me, I think she’ll manage,” Georgina shared in another season of Soy Georgina.

Ronaldo talks about his children

Recently, Ronaldo was a guest on a podcast with his friend and former Manchester United teammate, Rio Ferdinand, where he opened up about family life. He shared that he’s instilled a competitive spirit in his children. “I was in the Red Sea a few days ago, and I play padel every day. Cristiano Jr. and I got mad at each other and didn’t speak for two days. That’s why I’m happy—even little Mateo gets competitive. I like it. It shows they’ve got personality,” he said proudly.

“Honestly, my kids are just like me. I don’t even teach them this, but they follow my example. Sometimes, when I lose, I get mad or even cry, depending on the moment. They’re more or less the same, so I even compete with my kids. I always want to win, and I don’t give anything away for free,” he continued.