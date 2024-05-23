Jennifer Lopez, known for her multifaceted talents and ever-evolving style, has recently been making headlines with her chic and versatile hairstyles while promoting her latest film, Atlas. Each look, expertly curated to complement her outfit and the event’s vibe, showcased her ability to switch between different styles effortlessly, further solidifying her fashion and beauty icon status.

Let’s delve into the three standout hairstyles she flaunted during her promotional tour: the messy updo with curtain bangs, the half-up and half-down hairstyler, and the slick bun updo.