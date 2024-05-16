"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Elsa Pataky’s hair: Actress showcases carefree elegance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

By reinventing a classic style with a modern twist, Pataky has reaffirmed her status as a trendsetter

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The Cannes Film Festival is a celebration of cinematic artistry and a global stage for fashion and beauty. As the 77th edition of the festival unfolds, the red carpet has become a runway of breathtaking ensembles and show-stopping hairstyles. However, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky captivated the crowd with her impeccable style and a reinvented classic hairstyle.

Accompanying her husband, Chris Hemsworth, who was presenting his latest film “Furiosa” from the iconic Mad Max saga, Elsa Pataky stepped onto the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes with a hairstyle that instantly became a conversation for beauty enthusiasts.

Drawing inspiration from the Japanese hair bun, a style previously spotted on celebrities like Bella Hadid, Pataky infused her flair into the style, thanks to the expertise of professional hairstylist Luca Vannella.

Pataky’s interpretation of the hair bun featured a distinctive loop, with strands delicately cascading down the nape of her neck. Unlike the conventional sleek bun, Pataky opted for a slightly messy appearance, adding a carefree elegance to her ensemble. Remarkably, she forwent fixing gel, allowing the hairstyle to exude a natural charm.

The front section of Pataky’s hair bun retained her natural texture, with subtle baby hairs framing her face. This attention to detail accentuated the trend of untouched roots, creating a captivating contrast between her natural hue and dyed strands. The tousled waves that peeked out from the bun softened her features, offering a flattering frame for her face.

Pataky’s hairstyle not only showcases her impeccable taste but also inspires those seeking a versatile and sophisticated look for their next event. By reinventing a classic style with a modern twist, Pataky has reaffirmed her status as a trendsetter.

