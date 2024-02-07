Brace yourself for the thrilling return of ‘El Señor de Los Cielos’ new action-packed season

‘El Señor De Los Cielos’ is back with another action-packed season! The popular Telemundo series is one of its most successful programs of all time, and returns with Mexican superstar, Rafael Amaya, in the lead, bringing to life the powerful and brutal character of Aurelio Casillas. The highly anticipated ninth season of this International Emmy Award-winning show premieres Tuesday, February 13 on Telemundo at 10pm/9c.

“As the saga continues, fans will be excited to experience what they have been asking for – a return to Aurelio’s raw and ruthless nature that made ‘El Señor’ a hit in Spanish-language television,” said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy at Telemundo. The new season brings the return of many beloved characters audiences have grown to love, and the introduction of new and exciting cast members.

What is the new season about?

In the new season, viewers can watch Aurelio Casillas tapping into his primal instincts and releasing his inner beast, reminding us of the persona that earned him the notorious title of “El Señor de Los Cielos/Lord of the Skies.” With the arrest of his son Ismael as a catalyst, Aurelio’s fury ignites and sparks a brutal onslaught of violence across the country. Driven by a desire to reclaim his power and shield his loved ones, the infamous drug lord will leave no stone unturned in this gripping and immersive ninth season.

Who is returning to the series?

Since the series began in 2013, Rafael Amaya earned many accolades for his work. He also had roles in several Telemundo series, such as ‘Malverde: El Santo Patrón’, ‘El Chema’, and ‘La Reina del Sur’ alongside Kate Del Castillo, and has guest starred in ‘Queen of the South’, the English language adaptation of the series.

The 46-year-old actor from Hermosillo, Mexico, said, “I realized that there was a need to return with a more aggressive character, more overwhelmed at times, more raw” in an exclusive interview with HOLA! Américas.

The series also has other ouststanding cast members such as Carmen Aub and Ivan Arana, as Aurelio’s family members Rutila and Ismael Casillas, Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada, Africa Zavala as Mecha de la Cruz, and Robinson Diaz as Milton Jimenez.

Who are the new cast members?

New cast members include Mexican actress Itati Cantoral, renowned for her evil role of Soraya Montenegro in the popular telenovela ‘Maria la del Barrio,’ where she starred alongside Thalia. For this new season of ‘El Senor De Los Cielos’, she’ll be portraying the character of Belen, a fearless villain determined to destroy Aurelio Casillas.

“I think this is the mother of Soraya Montenegro,” said Cantoral in in an interview with HOLA! Américas, referencing her iconic villain in the telenovela “Maria la del Barrio.” “She’s the worst of the worst. Belen is the mother of Soraya Montenegro, the mother of the villains.”

Arturo Peniche will make a special appearance in the series, an exciting moments for fans ‘90s telenovelas who’ve seen and grown up alongside his performances in telenovelas like “Marisol” and “La Usurpadora.”

The ensemble cast is rounded out by Denia Agalianu, Leonardo Álvarez, Iván Amozurrutia, Francisco Angelini, Carlos Balderrama, Fernando Banda, Erwin Berzain, Gabriel Bonilla, Julio Bracho, Carla Carrillo, Emilio Chabre, Michel Chauvet, Carlos Corona, Wendy de los Cobos, Alejandro Félix, Fede Gallardo, Cristian Gamero, Thalí García, Maricela González, Martijn Kuiper, Daniel Martínez, Daniel Martínez Campos, Mimi Morales, Ale Navarrete, Aleida Núñez, David Ponce, Carlo Puente, Elsy Reyes, Jason Romo, Ali Rondón, Karen Sandoval, José Sedek, Mayra Sierra, Alan Slim, Roberto Valdez and Alex Walerstein.

Watch the trailer and get ready for La Bestia’s return!

When and how to watch it?

The new season of “El Senor De Los Cielos” premieres on February 13th on Telemundo or stream next day on the Telemundo app and on Peacock.

