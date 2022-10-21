Kate del Castillo celebrates two major milestones: ‘I feel happy, fulfilled and very comfortable...I still have a lot to do’’

It’s been said that when an actor portrays a character, they always take something from them, be it their emotional and personality traits or gestures, which they pick up when develpoing their roles. For Kate del Castillo, having starred as Teresa Mendoza in ‘La Reina del Sur’ for more than a decade, it has become a learning experience, a way to raise her voice and share powerful messages to women. The Telemundo super series just released its third season, four years after its second, with an extension of the story based on the book by the Spanish writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA USA!, Kate revealed what a rollercoaster of emotion it has been to do what she loves, acting. This passion began early at the age of 19 years old when she landed her first leading role in ‘Muchachitas’ (1991), and since then, she has also found a love for production. The 30-year career, which includes two decades in the U.S., reminds her that although the road has not been easy, she has truly enjoyed it.

At the same time, she told us she is ready to turn the page and say goodbye to the endearing character of Teresa Mendoza, a role that impacted the course of her TV career. In her words, “I think it’s time to let her go and have the ability to know when to finish and say goodbye.”

We also did not miss the opportunity to honor her 50th birthday, which she will be officially celebrating this October 23rd. The actress explained that despite the awe one feels by reaching this milestone birthday, she feels happy, fulfilled, and eager to continue her best professional work and plans that are yet to come.

“There are many mixed feelings. It’s 50 years, half a century! It’s a lot and I hadn’t realized it... age is a number and the truth is that I feel very energetic” – Kate del Castillo –

Photo: Jesus Cordero | Styling: Juan de Dios Ramírez and Alberto Escamilla | Makeup and hair: Vanessa Sánches | Top and skirt: Alfredo Martínez - Chain: AVEC Jewelry - HERMÈS bracelet - Shoes: YSL | Location: Hernán Arriaga (Interior designer)