2023 is bringing some of the most highly anticipated shows! And with so many options to watch on TV this new year, sometimes it takes time to decide where to start.

Whether you watch Telemundo, Netflix, NBC, or Amazon Prime or are into different genres such as drama, comedy, romance or horror, finding your leading crush on the small screen is always fun! For that reason, we decided to make a list of the hottest actors to watch on TV so that you can discover your next favorite show and your new Hollywood heartthrob obsession.