“El Señor de los Cielos” is back! On Tuesday, January 17 at 9 PM/8C, Aurelio Casillas returned from the ashes in the beloved and long-awaited Telemundo series, more alive than ever.

In an interview with HOLA! Americas, Rafael Amaya shared details of the “rebirth” of his character — a role that has undoubtedly been a turning point in his acting career.

“Time doesn’t forgive; life is just one,“ Amaya reflects.

©GettyImages



Rafael Amaya reflects on the rebirth of his character in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’

Secured and confident, the actor confesses that the evolution of his character is a professional challenge that fills him with emotion. “It’s not a death, it makes you believe he’s dead, but it doesn’t work out for him,” explained the star, whose character is determined to regain power in this new installment, which will also address his new romances and the revelation of some mysteries.

In these months of preparation and intense recordings, Amaya has had the support of his fellow actors, with whom he has excellent chemistry. In this season, the actor has once again shared the set with artists such as Isabella Castillo, Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, and Maricela González, the latter of who has returned with her character as “La Felina” after appearing in the fifth installment of the series.

New faces have also joined them, including África Zavala, Rubén Cortada, and Yuri Vargas.

©GettyImages



Ivan Arana, Carmen Aub, Luis Zelkowicz, Karen Barroeta,Rafael Amaya, África Zavala and Rubén Cortada pose for a photo during the press conference for ‘El Señor de Los Cielos 8’ at Ex Convento San Hipolito on January 12, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.