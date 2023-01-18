Rafael Amaya reflects on the rebirth of his character in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’

“El Señor de los Cielos” is back! On Tuesday, January 17 at 9 PM/8C, Aurelio Casillas returned from the ashes in the beloved and long-awaited Telemundo series, more alive than ever.
In an interview with HOLA! Americas, Rafael Amaya shared details of the “rebirth” of his character — a role that has undoubtedly been a turning point in his acting career.
“Time doesn’t forgive; life is just one,“ Amaya reflects.
Secured and confident, the actor confesses that the evolution of his character is a professional challenge that fills him with emotion. “It’s not a death, it makes you believe he’s dead, but it doesn’t work out for him,” explained the star, whose character is determined to regain power in this new installment, which will also address his new romances and the revelation of some mysteries.
In these months of preparation and intense recordings, Amaya has had the support of his fellow actors, with whom he has excellent chemistry. In this season, the actor has once again shared the set with artists such as Isabella Castillo, Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, and Maricela González, the latter of who has returned with her character as “La Felina” after appearing in the fifth installment of the series.
New faces have also joined them, including África Zavala, Rubén Cortada, and Yuri Vargas.
Situations happen to him that later affect him because he misses many things. He couldn’t save many lives, which hurt him. He understands that the family is the most important thing. Our loved ones are the most important, and that time is short; time does not forgive.
I loved it; it couldn’t have been better. How Luis (Zelkowicz) writes is spectacular. I love how he writes, how he develops the scenes, all the characters, all together, alternatives, parallels, the conflicts, and the psychology of each one. The return is wonderful.
Before proposing to Luis and the company that we do an eighth season, I wanted to be sure that I was mentally, spiritually, psychologically, and physically prepared to execute the character because I had already done six seasons and knew what was required.
So I was already psyched up, and I simply continued doing what I started, preparing myself, exercising and personal things, preparing myself for the character, because I already knew what I was going to do in Mexico, and what a tv series of this magnitude implies.
The only thing I had to do was to get energy and exercise. I already have the character; there is a wealth of previous information about the role, which is very useful for executing the scenes. I simply go home, exercise, and relax. I also relax on set. The real payoff for reaching the goal is getting to the location and executing my character.
Maricela González (‘La Felina’)
After the attack, ‘La Felina’ manages to save herself through her bodyguard, who helps her go to the Sonora desert, and a sorceress, a shaman, saves her life. In the process, she discovers that her son, the one she thought was dead, is alive, which motivates her to cling to life. It is fascinating to return with that motivation.
A proposal was made to me, and it was not precisely for ‘El Señor de los Cielos,’ but for ‘La Doña,’ a series with Aracely Arámbula, where I was proposed to give continuity to the character. Her story began to be told, the story of how she survives.
Isabella Castillo (Diana Ahumada)
They are going to see a different side of Diana. Diana begins to explore other horizons, as she has done so poorly in love; she begins to explore with other people. A new character is coming to interact with Diana. Diana will be seen as much more vulnerable and more humane. She will continue to fight for her sister (Berenice Ahumada).
Iván Arana (Ismael Casillas)
I am very grateful to this character who came into my life a few years ago and with whom I have grown. Now the character comes across with another vision. I have also matured, so he is cool because the character has evolved.
It’s like re-entering something you already know but working from another point, with the trigger of the father’s death. We see Ismael as more solid, much stronger, and more present, and I enjoy that. I am enjoying working with Rafa again, we have terrific chemistry, and I feel very comfortable with him on stage with all my colleagues; we had a great time, and that will be felt in the series.