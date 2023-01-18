El Señor de Los Cielos 8 - Red Carpet©GettyImages
PREMIERE

Rafael Amaya reflects on the rebirth of his character in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’

The actor and some of his colleagues share with HOLA! Americas, the details of season 8 of the long-awaited series

By Gabriela Cortes -Miami

“El Señor de los Cielos” is back! On Tuesday, January 17 at 9 PM/8C, Aurelio Casillas returned from the ashes in the beloved and long-awaited Telemundo series, more alive than ever.

In an interview with HOLA! Americas, Rafael Amaya shared details of the “rebirth” of his character — a role that has undoubtedly been a turning point in his acting career.

“Time doesn’t forgive; life is just one,“ Amaya reflects.
El Señor de Los Cielos 8 - Red Carpet©GettyImages
Rafael Amaya reflects on the rebirth of his character in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’

Secured and confident, the actor confesses that the evolution of his character is a professional challenge that fills him with emotion. “It’s not a death, it makes you believe he’s dead, but it doesn’t work out for him,” explained the star, whose character is determined to regain power in this new installment, which will also address his new romances and the revelation of some mysteries.

In these months of preparation and intense recordings, Amaya has had the support of his fellow actors, with whom he has excellent chemistry. In this season, the actor has once again shared the set with artists such as Isabella Castillo, Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, and Maricela González, the latter of who has returned with her character as “La Felina” after appearing in the fifth installment of the series.

New faces have also joined them, including África Zavala, Rubén Cortada, and Yuri Vargas.

El Señor de Los Cielos 8 - Press Conference©GettyImages
Ivan Arana, Carmen Aub, Luis Zelkowicz, Karen Barroeta,Rafael Amaya, África Zavala and Rubén Cortada pose for a photo during the press conference for ‘El Señor de Los Cielos 8’ at Ex Convento San Hipolito on January 12, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

In this eighth season, Aurelio Casillas is experiencing a “rebirth.” Has anything changed in him?

Situations happen to him that later affect him because he misses many things. He couldn’t save many lives, which hurt him. He understands that the family is the most important thing. Our loved ones are the most important, and that time is short; time does not forgive.

As an actor, did you like how your character returned to the story?

I loved it; it couldn’t have been better. How Luis (Zelkowicz) writes is spectacular. I love how he writes, how he develops the scenes, all the characters, all together, alternatives, parallels, the conflicts, and the psychology of each one. The return is wonderful.

Rafael Amaya©Telemundo
Rafael Amaya reflects on the rebirth of his character in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’

How did you prepare when you learned what this eighth season was about?

Before proposing to Luis and the company that we do an eighth season, I wanted to be sure that I was mentally, spiritually, psychologically, and physically prepared to execute the character because I had already done six seasons and knew what was required.

So I was already psyched up, and I simply continued doing what I started, preparing myself, exercising and personal things, preparing myself for the character, because I already knew what I was going to do in Mexico, and what a tv series of this magnitude implies.

We guess that the shooting scenes were intense and demanding. Did you rely on something throughout these months?

The only thing I had to do was to get energy and exercise. I already have the character; there is a wealth of previous information about the role, which is very useful for executing the scenes. I simply go home, exercise, and relax. I also relax on set. The real payoff for reaching the goal is getting to the location and executing my character.

Maricela González (‘La Felina’)

Maricela González©Telemundo
Maricela González, ‘La Felina’


This eighth season will feature the return of ‘La Felina,’ your character.

After the attack, ‘La Felina’ manages to save herself through her bodyguard, who helps her go to the Sonora desert, and a sorceress, a shaman, saves her life. In the process, she discovers that her son, the one she thought was dead, is alive, which motivates her to cling to life. It is fascinating to return with that motivation.

Regarding your departure in the fifth season, it was said that you asked to leave the story; what motivated you to return?

A proposal was made to me, and it was not precisely for ‘El Señor de los Cielos,’ but for ‘La Doña,’ a series with Aracely Arámbula, where I was proposed to give continuity to the character. Her story began to be told, the story of how she survives.

Isabella Castillo (Diana Ahumada)

Isabella Castillo©Telemundo


Isabella, what surprises can the audience expect about Diana, your character?

They are going to see a different side of Diana. Diana begins to explore other horizons, as she has done so poorly in love; she begins to explore with other people. A new character is coming to interact with Diana. Diana will be seen as much more vulnerable and more humane. She will continue to fight for her sister (Berenice Ahumada).

Iván Arana (Ismael Casillas)

Iván Arana©Telemundo


How have you experienced the evolution of your character, Aurelio’s son?

I am very grateful to this character who came into my life a few years ago and with whom I have grown. Now the character comes across with another vision. I have also matured, so he is cool because the character has evolved.

It’s like re-entering something you already know but working from another point, with the trigger of the father’s death. We see Ismael as more solid, much stronger, and more present, and I enjoy that. I am enjoying working with Rafa again, we have terrific chemistry, and I feel very comfortable with him on stage with all my colleagues; we had a great time, and that will be felt in the series.


 

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more