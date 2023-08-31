Selena Gomez has shared the qualities that she looks for in a potential partner

Selena Gomez recently appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, where she opened up about her new single and upcoming album. The singer shared that her new album has no sad songs, which is a departure from her usual style.

Selena also talked about embracing being single, saying she’s just enjoying where she is and wants to be happy with who she is. “I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘oh, it’d be nice to like have someone,’ and I get that. But you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I, I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be,“ she said.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Tony Fly, Selena Gomez, and Symon at the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles at SiriusXM Studios on August 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

When asked about the requirements needed to date her, Selena kept it simple and said that the person needs to be “nice” and make her laugh. “You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you,” the singer and actress added.

During the interview, Selena mentioned her enjoyment of being in her 30s and described a typical girls‘ night out with her friends. “It’s so much fun,” she assured. “I mean, you know, my friends will just pick up and wanna go somewhere, and we’ll take an hour and a half drive out of the city, and then we’ll end up, you know, staying at a place and, and meeting new people and going out to eat. I’m so enjoying my thirties, so I feel lovely.”

Selena also agreed that she doesn’t want her fans to worry about her. “I’m so grateful that people have listened to my journey and hopefully related to it and understood that I was just trying to show everyone that I wasn’t in a good place. But it wasn’t because I; I just wanted freedom from all of that negativity. And once I released it, it just it feels so much better. I mean, I have new problems, but now I can figure them out on my own, she said.