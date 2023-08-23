Selena Gomez teases single with ‘Sex and the City’ reference

Selena Gomez is all about her new single. In a new TikTok video, she teased her new music by making a great “Sex and the City” reference, one that caught the attention of Kim Cattrall, one of the show’s biggest icons.

Gomez’s new single is called “Single Soon.” In a TikTok video, Gomez is seen lipsyncing along to an audio clip from “Sex and the City,” voiced by Samantha Jones, played by Cattrall. The audio shows Jones fending off an overeager suitor who apparently left his wife for her, with her not remembering who he is.

“Hello?” mimes Gomez in the TikTok, as she speaks to her hand in the shape of a phone. “It’s over. I told my wife about us!” says a male voice. “Who is this?” replies Gomez. While initially shared on TikTok, the clip made the rounds on all social media platforms, including Twitter. Cattrall saw it and responded, writing, “I approve this message.”

I approve this message…💋 https://t.co/ooWgkZCoBl — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) August 22, 2023

Gomez’s new song is rumored to be a part of her third record, which has yet to share its name. "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while," wrote Gomez on social media. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now.”

Over the past year, Gomez has been busy with her acting career. She recently premiered the new season of “Only Murders in the Building,” which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep.

