Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie shaves Brooklyn Beckham’s head

Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie might still be in middle school but is a pro in hairdressing. The 10-year-old was recently captured expertly wielding clippers in an Instagram story shared by her famous sister, showcasing her remarkable flair for hairstyling.

The heartwarming snapshot featured Gracie and Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, artfully trimming Brooklyn’s hair. Dressed in a pink Mean Girls top and accessorized with silver wrist bangles, she radiated confidence and style beyond her years.

The young Beckham, known for his tattoo collection and distinctive fashion sense, seemed at ease as he entrusted his hair to Gracie’s skilled hands. Selena captioned the snapshot with a simple yet heartfelt expression of her affection: “My. Babies.”

Gracie was born in 2013 to Selena’s mother, Mandy, and stepfather, Brian Teefey. Despite the substantial age gap, the two siblings have forged a remarkably close bond, often evident in their candid moments on social media.

Recently, Selena and Gracie attended Taylor Swift’s concert for the Eras Tour for the second time. The 31-year-old singer and actress took her sister to enjoy the show again. Gomez shared on Instagram a sweet moment of the two hugging each other while Taylor played in the back.

When Gomez is not hanging out with the Beckhams or her sister, she works on music. As HOLA! USA recently reported Selena is getting ready to make her music comeback. The actress and singer is set to release new music this summer, following online rumors and speculations. The fan-favorite performer had previously said she was working on new music, sharing some photos from the studio. However, she had yet to make an official announcement.