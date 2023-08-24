Why Selena Gomez prefers acting over music: ‘It’s something inside of me’

Selena Gomez is sharing her thoughts about her professional career, revealing that she prefers to be involved in film and television projects, as opposed to creating music and singing. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star opened up about how she feels giving life to her iconic characters, admitting that she feels as if it is her calling.

The 31-year-old actress, who is getting ready for the release of her new album, gave some details about her personal and professional life during an interview at the Twilio Signal conference when asked about her preference in the entertainment industry. “I think I’m meant to be more of an actress,” she confessed, “It’s something inside of me that feels like I’m a part of something bigger than myself.”

Selena also shared an anecdote about one of her hit songs ‘Who Says’ during her Disney era at the age of 16, as she was just embarking on her career as a singer. “I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist. I cried because I loved the song so much,” she recalled, thinking about her fans at the time.

“I basically said to my label, ‘I feel like my fans are young and they need it. That’s all I kept saying because I was 16 at the time. I was like, ‘I think my fans really need it; tell [them] my fans really need the song.’ Maybe it just didn’t work out with the other artist, but that was a gift to me that I did not know I needed. I love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it. To be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it,” she explained.