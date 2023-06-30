Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Victoria Beckham, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, and more

It’s been an wild week with celebrity news, with Madonna being hospitalized, Shakira dropping her new song,Khloé Kardashian celebrating her 39 birthday, and more. Now that the weekend is here it’s time to unwide and be entertained. Check out a roundup of TikToks your favorite celebrities created this week.

1. Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Harper Seven make burritos while dancing salsa to Juan Gabriel.



2. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shows off her garden.

3. Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick, one of Google’s most searched celebrity kids, makes sure her dad Scott Disick enjoys his dinner.



4. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o eats chapulines aka grasshoppers.

5. Lizzo

Lizzo and her boots dance along on the floor at the Beyoncé Renaissance concert.

@lizzo DONT MAKE FUN OF MY BOOTS THEY WERE THIGH HIGHS BUT THEY SLID DOWN 🥵 ♬ original sound - lizzo

6. Hila Klein

Hila Klein makes her husband Ethan act up.

@hilakleinh3 I forgot we were late when he started complementing me 😂💖 ♬ original sound - Hila Klein

7. Lele Pons

Guaynaa throws his wife Lele Pons a Bridgerton themed birthday party.

@lelepons I have the best Husband! He made me a “Bridgerton” party for my birthday cause its my favorite show ❤️🥹 @guaynaa ♬ Bridgerton (Theme)

8. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo shares moments from her new song and video “Vampire.”

@livbedumb VAMPIRE OUT EVERYWHERE OMG OMG OMG ♬ vampire



9. Shakira

Shakira and Manuel Turizo make a fun video with their new song.



10. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez does her make-up with her Rare Beauty line.