Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Victoria Beckham, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, and more

It’s been an wild week with celebrity news, with Madonna being hospitalized, Shakira dropping her new song,Khloé Kardashian celebrating her 39 birthday, and more. Now that the weekend is here it’s time to unwide and be entertained. Check out a roundup of TikToks your favorite celebrities created this week.
1. Victoria Beckham
David Beckham and Harper Seven make burritos while dancing salsa to Juan Gabriel.
@victoriabeckham Salsa Saturday!!💃 When #DavidBeckham and #HarperSeven are inspired by @Flamin’ Hot @Eva Longoria ❤️🔥!! Kisses #Peggygou♬ (It Goes Like) Nanana Edit
2. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shows off her garden.
@jennifergarner
Summer in my garden. ☀️♬ Spanish Flea
3. Penelope Disick
Penelope Disick, one of Google’s most searched celebrity kids, makes sure her dad Scott Disick enjoys his dinner.
@pandkourt
Dinner for 1♬ original sound - Kourtney-Penelope
4. Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o eats chapulines aka grasshoppers.
@lupitanyongo Last summer I ate ants! 🐜 This summer I ate grasshoppers! 🦗 #LupitaTriesEverything#FoodTok#Foodie#Grasshopper#TasteTest♬ Fiesta Mexicana
5. Lizzo
Lizzo and her boots dance along on the floor at the Beyoncé Renaissance concert.
@lizzo
DONT MAKE FUN OF MY BOOTS THEY WERE THIGH HIGHS BUT THEY SLID DOWN 🥵♬ original sound - lizzo
6. Hila Klein
Hila Klein makes her husband Ethan act up.
@hilakleinh3
I forgot we were late when he started complementing me 😂💖♬ original sound - Hila Klein
7. Lele Pons
Guaynaa throws his wife Lele Pons a Bridgerton themed birthday party.
@lelepons I have the best Husband! He made me a “Bridgerton” party for my birthday cause its my favorite show ❤️🥹 @guaynaa ♬ Bridgerton (Theme)
8. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo shares moments from her new song and video “Vampire.”
@livbedumb
VAMPIRE OUT EVERYWHERE OMG OMG OMG♬ vampire
9. Shakira
Shakira and Manuel Turizo make a fun video with their new song.
@shakira Agua y más agua @Manuel Turizo #CopaVacia#newmusic♬ Copa Vacía
10. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez does her make-up with her Rare Beauty line.