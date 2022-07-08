Kim Kardashian claims that she’s never gotten any face filler

Kim Kardashian’s latest cover for Allure has the internet talking. Published on Thursday, the interview features photos of the new blonde reality star, while Kardashaian gets “real” about what’s “in her face.” At 41, there is no denying the unbelievably smooth skin the hopeful lawyer has, so there are people on Twitter that don’t believe she is telling the truth.
When asked if Kardashian ever feels guilty for setting unrealistic, unattainable beauty standards, the billionaire responded, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe.”
According to Kardashian, her eyebrows are real, and so are her eyelashes, which Allure journalist Danielle Pergament had a hard time believing. When asked what Kardashian has in her face she responded, “A little bit of botox,” pointing to the space between her brows. “But I’ve chilled, actually,” she added. Kardashian said she had no filler, including in her lips and cheeks, “No filler. Never filled either one, ever,” she explained.
Kardashian started trending on Twitter and beauty critic Jessica DeFino slammed the article with screenshots of Kardashian’s solicted advice to Pergament that she should get botox, maybe some filler under her eyes, and eyebrow micro-blading. DeFino is also a former assistant editor of the Kardashians apps who called out Kardashian during the “get your f*cking ass up and work” saga, claiming she was underpaid during her employment, per New York Post.
In a separate tweet, the writer shared a screenshot from the story where Kardashian claims to not have any fillers. “Remembering that time i was on a press trip with an allure editor and Kardashian’s go-to cosmetic injector. the injector told us everything she’s done to Kardashian’s face, off the record. obviously i understand the site can’t publish that, but it shouldn’t publish f**king lies either,” she wrote.
Khloé Kardashian is ‘offended’ by hurtful claims she had ‘12 face transplants’
Khloé Kardashian thanks plastic surgeon Dr. Kanodia for her ‘perfect nose’
Cardi B is thinking about getting a ‘tummy tuck’ to fix her belly after giving birth to her son Wave
When it comes to Kardashian and the modifications people think she has made to her body, she has denied most of them and has literally put herself under an X-Ray. In 2011, on Keeping up with The Kardashians, she “proved” to the world her butt was real. However, an X-Ray wouldn’t show any fat transplants.
Plastic surgeons also love telling outlets what they believe she has had done. There is even a facial filler treatment package named after her, “Kardashian K Package or Kimmy K Package” which involves the jawline, chin, lips, and cheeks. People also believe Kardashian has had a nose job, and despite what some would call photographic evidence, she has denied it.
One thing Kardashian is happy to admit? That she would eat poop if it meant looking younger. After telling the New York Times that she would consider eating poop if it meant looking forever young she told Allure, “I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat s**t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.”