Kim Kardashian claims that she’s never gotten any face filler

Kim Kardashian’s latest cover for Allure has the internet talking. Published on Thursday, the interview features photos of the new blonde reality star, while Kardashaian gets “real” about what’s “in her face.” At 41, there is no denying the unbelievably smooth skin the hopeful lawyer has, so there are people on Twitter that don’t believe she is telling the truth.

When asked if Kardashian ever feels guilty for setting unrealistic, unattainable beauty standards, the billionaire responded, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe.”

According to Kardashian, her eyebrows are real, and so are her eyelashes, which Allure journalist Danielle Pergament had a hard time believing. When asked what Kardashian has in her face she responded, “A little bit of botox,” pointing to the space between her brows. “But I’ve chilled, actually,” she added. Kardashian said she had no filler, including in her lips and cheeks, “No filler. Never filled either one, ever,” she explained.

Kardashian started trending on Twitter and beauty critic Jessica DeFino slammed the article with screenshots of Kardashian’s solicted advice to Pergament that she should get botox, maybe some filler under her eyes, and eyebrow micro-blading. DeFino is also a former assistant editor of the Kardashians apps who called out Kardashian during the “get your f*cking ass up and work” saga, claiming she was underpaid during her employment, per New York Post.

In a separate tweet, the writer shared a screenshot from the story where Kardashian claims to not have any fillers. “Remembering that time i was on a press trip with an allure editor and Kardashian’s go-to cosmetic injector. the injector told us everything she’s done to Kardashian’s face, off the record. obviously i understand the site can’t publish that, but it shouldn’t publish f**king lies either,” she wrote.

