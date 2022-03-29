Kim Kardashian apologizes for telling women in business, ‘get your f--king ass up and work’

Kim Kardashian apologizes to women in business after “advising” them to get their “f--king ass up and work” during a Variety profile about the Kardashian family and their upcoming show on HULU. The reality tv personality appeared on March 28 on Good Morning America, assuring that her controversial remarks were “taken out of context.”

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” the SKIMS CEO told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts. “It became a sound bite, really, with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before, which was after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she said. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

During the interview for GMA, the 41-year-old businesswoman and mom of four said she is not famous for being famous and that she didn’t benefit from an overnight success. Kardashian said she struggled to erase the stigma surrounding her sex tape.

However, Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister said Kim’s new statements aren’t accurate. “It’s not what she claims,” the journalist wrote on Twitter. “I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: ‘What would be your advice for women in business?’ The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually.”