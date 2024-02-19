Un Royal Festival Hall de Londres vestido con sus mejores galas acogía este domingo la ceremonia de los Premios BAFTA 2024, cita presentada por el actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) que reunió a un buen número de estrellas internacionales en la capital británica. Fue sin duda una velada repleta de glamour y grandes momentos, donde quedó claro que la cinta Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan sigue arrasando en esta temporada de reconocimientos.
En la 77ª edición de los galardones que entrega la Academia Británica del Cine, el filme basado en la creación de la bomba atómica ganó hasta siete estatulillas, entre ellas las de mejor película, dirección y actor para uno de los intérpretes del momento, Cillian Murphy. En la categoría de actriz, Emma Stone se llevó el gato al agua gracias a Pobres criaturas, mientras que la española La sociedad de la nieve no tocó la gloria esta vez en el apartado de largometrajes de habla no inglesa.
LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES DE LOS PREMIOS BAFTA 2024
Mejor película
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
GANADORA: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor película británica
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
GANADORA: The Zone of Interest
Mejor debut de un guionista, director o productor británico
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
GANADOR: Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
La sociedad de la nieve
GANADORA: The Zone of Interest
Mejor documental
GANADOR: 20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Mejor película animada
GANADORA: The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor director
Andrew Haigh, por All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, por Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, por The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, por Maestro
GANADOR: Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest
Mejor guion adaptado
Andrew Haigh, por All of Us Strangers
GANADOR: Cord Jefferson, por American Fiction
Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, por Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest
Mejor guion original
GANADORES: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por Barbie
David Hemingson, por The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por Maestro
Celine Song, por Past Lives
Mejor actor
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
GANADOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Mejor actriz
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
GANADORA: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Mejor actor de reparto
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mejor actriz de reparto
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
GANADOR: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Mejor banda sonora
Robbie Robertson, Killers of The Flower Moon
GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Anthony Willis, Saltburn
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of The Flower Moon
Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, Napoleon
Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
GANADOR: Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie
Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of The Flower Moon
Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
GANADORES: Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things
Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales especiales
Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, The Creator
Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Alex Wuttke, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley y Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Napoleon
GANADORES: Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul y Jane Paton, Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Kay Georgiou y Thomas Nellen, Killers of The Flower Moon
Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, Maestro
Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber y Julia Vernon, Napoleon
Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer y Ahou Mofid, Oppenheimer
GANADORES: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston, Poor Things
Mejor edición
Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of The Flower Moon
GANADORA: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Paul Watts, The Zone of Interest
Mejor fotografía
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of The Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
GANADOR: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest
Mejor casting
Kahleen Crawford, All of Us Strangers
Cynthia Arra, Anatomy of a Fall
GANADOR: Susan Shopmaker, The Holdovers
Isabella Odoffin, How to Have Sex
Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, Killers of The Flower Moon
Mejor sonido
Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, Ferrari
Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, Maestro
Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, Oppenheimer
GANADORES: Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest
Mejor corto animado británico
GANADOR: Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Mejor corto británico
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
GANADOR: Jellyfish and Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow
Mejor actor revelación
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
GANADORA: Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
