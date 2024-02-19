Un Royal Festival Hall de Londres vestido con sus mejores galas acogía este domingo la ceremonia de los Premios BAFTA 2024, cita presentada por el actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) que reunió a un buen número de estrellas internacionales en la capital británica. Fue sin duda una velada repleta de glamour y grandes momentos, donde quedó claro que la cinta Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan sigue arrasando en esta temporada de reconocimientos.

En la 77ª edición de los galardones que entrega la Academia Británica del Cine, el filme basado en la creación de la bomba atómica ganó hasta siete estatulillas, entre ellas las de mejor película, dirección y actor para uno de los intérpretes del momento, Cillian Murphy. En la categoría de actriz, Emma Stone se llevó el gato al agua gracias a Pobres criaturas, mientras que la española La sociedad de la nieve no tocó la gloria esta vez en el apartado de largometrajes de habla no inglesa.

LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES DE LOS PREMIOS BAFTA 2024

Mejor película

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

GANADORA: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor película británica

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

GANADORA: The Zone of Interest

Mejor debut de un guionista, director o productor británico

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

GANADOR: Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

La sociedad de la nieve

GANADORA: The Zone of Interest

Mejor documental

GANADOR: 20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Mejor película animada

GANADORA: The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor director

Andrew Haigh, por All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, por Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, por The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, por Maestro

GANADOR: Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest

Mejor guion adaptado

Andrew Haigh, por All of Us Strangers

GANADOR: Cord Jefferson, por American Fiction

Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, por Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest

Mejor guion original

GANADORES: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por Barbie

David Hemingson, por The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por Maestro

Celine Song, por Past Lives

Mejor actor

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

GANADOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Mejor actriz

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

GANADORA: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Mejor actor de reparto

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mejor actriz de reparto

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

GANADOR: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Mejor banda sonora

Robbie Robertson, Killers of The Flower Moon

GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Anthony Willis, Saltburn

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of The Flower Moon

Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

GANADOR: Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of The Flower Moon

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

GANADORES: Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales especiales

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, The Creator

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Alex Wuttke, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley y Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Napoleon

GANADORES: Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul y Jane Paton, Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Kay Georgiou y Thomas Nellen, Killers of The Flower Moon

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, Maestro

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber y Julia Vernon, Napoleon

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer y Ahou Mofid, Oppenheimer

GANADORES: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston, Poor Things

Mejor edición

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of The Flower Moon

GANADORA: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Paul Watts, The Zone of Interest

Mejor fotografía

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of The Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

GANADOR: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest

Mejor casting

Kahleen Crawford, All of Us Strangers

Cynthia Arra, Anatomy of a Fall

GANADOR: Susan Shopmaker, The Holdovers

Isabella Odoffin, How to Have Sex

Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, Killers of The Flower Moon

Mejor sonido

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, Ferrari

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, Maestro

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, Oppenheimer

GANADORES: Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest

Mejor corto animado británico

GANADOR: Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Mejor corto británico

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

GANADOR: Jellyfish and Lobster

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow

Mejor actor revelación

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

GANADORA: Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

El príncipe de Gales, en los BAFTA sin Kate Middleton y rodeado de grandes estrellas

Michael J. Fox protagoniza el momento más emotivo de los BAFTA

El vestido transparente de Dua Lipa y todos los looks vistos en las fiestas tras los Premios BAFTA