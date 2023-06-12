New photo of Princess Stephanie’s granddaughter shared on social media

Marie Ducruet celebrated her first Mother’s Day in Monaco on June 4! To mark the holiday, Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself gazing down at her and husband Louis Ducruet’s baby girl Victoire.

“No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that ! Happy first (human 🐶) mother’s day to me 🥰,” Marie, who also has a fur baby named Pancake, wrote alongside the picture.

Louis’ cousin Jazmin Grace Grimaldi—daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco—commented on the post, “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most beautiful momma! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Marie and Louis welcomed their first child, Victoire, on April 4, 2023. The baby is Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild. Three days after Victoire’s arrival, Marie introduced her daughter on Instagram, writing (translated to English): “Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victoire ❤️.”

The couple announced last year that they were expecting their first child with a photo featuring their dog wearing a bandana that read: “Soon To Be Big Brother.”

Marie and Louis enjoyed a parents’ day out at the Monaco Grand Prix. late last month. The new mom and dad joined Louis’ cousins Charlotte Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi, and their respective spouses, Dimitri Rassam and Beatrice Borromeo, at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 28.