Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law makes appearance following birth of first child

Marie and Louis Ducruet enjoyed a parents’ day out at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son and daughter-in-law attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on Sunday, May 28.

The new parents joined Louis’ cousins, Charlotte Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi, and their respective spouses, Dimitri Rassam and Beatrice Borromeo, at the event.

Marie stepped out wearing a pink striped shirtdress, while her husband opted for a blue suit and tie. The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their first child, Victoire, on April 4, 2023.

The couple’s baby girl is Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild. Louis’ uncle Prince Albert announced the baby’s arrival last month while presenting diplomas during the Monegasque Red Cross graduation ceremony.

“My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl,” he said, according to Monaco-Matin.

Three days after giving birth, Marie introduced her little girl on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her daughter’s foot featuring a hospital bracelet with her name, Marie wrote (translated to English): “Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victoire ❤️.”