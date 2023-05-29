Watch Prince Albert’s daughter pay tribute to Tina Turner with a performance

Prince Albert of Monaco’s eldest daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, paid tribute to Tina Turner following the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s death. On Friday, Grace Kelly’s 31-year-old granddaughter shared a video of herself performing a cover of Tina’s “Proud Mary” onboard a superyacht.

“A fun, super spontaneous impromptu performance in honor of the legend herself thanks to @eddie_jordan_f1 and @lucamusicuk for having me join on a few songs to kick off F1 Monaco Weekend, 💃🏼🏎️ ⭐️Grand Prix Night 1!!!!,” Jazmin wrote alongside the post.

Tina was also honored outside of Buckingham Palace on Friday during the Changing of the Guard. The Band of the Welsh Guard performed the legendary singer’s hit song “The Best.”

In a past episode of “Time to Walk” on Apple Fitness+, Prince William shared that that particular song was one that his mother Princess Diana would play “to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school.” He revealed, “One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment. And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along, as well.”

Tina passed away on May 24 at the age of 83. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement on the Grammy winner’s Instagram read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”