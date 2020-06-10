Kendall Jenner has the perfect at-home workout routine with 6 simple exercises

Having toned muscles and a slender figure like Kendall Jenner is a dream for many women. Although the path to achieving it isn’t easy, you have to start off in the right direction. Thankfully, the top model’s trainer revealed a workout routine that will help you get a body that’s fit and toned, just like the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Gunnar Peterson showed Women’s Health magazine how to do a full-body workout, consisting of just six exercises. And you can rest assured, he knows what he’s doing; not only has he trained Kendall and her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, but he’s also worked with Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron, among other celebrities and competitive athletes.

©@kendalljenner



Kendall Jenner showing off her slim and very toned figure

Don’t forget to warm-up first, for three to five minutes, and then you’ll be ready to start the routine.

Push-ups

Place the palms of your hands flat on the floor, at shoulder-width apart, supporting your feet on the tips of your toes, set hip-width apart. Bend your elbows to raise and lower your body, keeping your body straight at all times, and your abdominal area (core) tight (10 reps/6 sets).

Squats

This exercise is a must, especially for short routines. Stand up with your feet shoulder-width apart, flat on the floor, and slowly lower yourself into a squatting position, as if you were sitting down. Wait for a few seconds and stand back up. Try not to let your knees go in front of your feet (10 reps/ 6 sets). Remember, this is the best legs and glute exercise in the world!

Tuck jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Jump as high as possible and bring your knees up to your chest. Try to keep your movement as controlled as possible. Keep your knees semi-bent as you land on the tips of your toes and repeat (10 reps/4 sets). This workout will help you burn calories, improve your resistance, and strengthen your lower body.

©iStock



This exercise strengthens your shoulders

Dumbbell press

It’s time to add some weight to the routine. For this, you’ll use dumbbells if you have them at home, and if not, you can use bottles filled with water. Hold one dumbbell in each hand, sideways, on each side of your head. The palms of your hands should be facing forward. Raise the dumbbells over your head.

Continue to raise and lower your arms to this same position. Keep your core engaged. You can do this exercise standing up, or sitting down on a bench. When standing up, remember to keep your legs slightly bent. (15 reps/3 sets). If this is done correctly, it will help condition your shoulders and add strength and stability to your core.

Skater lunges with dumbbell kickback

Stand in an upright position, bent forward, with one dumbbell in each hand and your elbows bent, as if you were a speed-skater ready to start a race.

Step your right foot back and slightly outwards then step back to center. Do the same with the left leg. As you lunge, straighten your arms backwards to work the triceps (10 reps/2 sets).

©iStock



This exercise engages all the abdominal muscles

Bicycle crunches

Back to the floor we go. This time, lay on your back and put your hands behind your head. Make a pedaling movement with your feet, like you’re riding a bike. Try to touch your left elbow to your right knee and your right elbow to your left knee. The effort should come from your abs, not just stretching your arms and legs.

Your shoulders should never touch the ground and you shouldn’t put any pressure on your neck. (100 reps per side). This is a great core exercise that will give you fantastic results.

Doing all the reps of these six exercises can easily become a part of your workout routine. Don’t forget to warm up for at least 3 minutes before starting and to do a cool down after you workout to prevent injury.