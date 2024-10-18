Pet of the week: Meet Rexie, the most expressive cat in the world AKA "living emoji cat"

Rexie has quickly become one of the most known cats on social media due to his expressive face and hilarious gestures. Born in 2014, Rexie continues to go viral for his story, as his owners have been open about his journey as a disabled pet.

"Rexie was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease. Not a critical stage but it's something he'll have to live with," his owners shared on Instagram. "Rexie is currently facing a difficult period of his life. Yet he's remaining as positive as ever. He's willing to share some good smiley vibes with you if you need it."

© rexiecat/Instagram

The 10-year-old cat is always picture-ready and makes online users happy with his sweet gestures. Rexie has also helped to create awareness, as there are many handicapped pets that need love.

© rexiecat/Instagram

"The truth is healthy handicapped cats don't differ from any other cat at all, and are very easy to take care of once you know the ropes. Yes they do require some extra care on a daily basis but it doesn't take up more than 20 minutes a day," Rexie's owners shared, posting a photo of the adorable cat in his wheelchair.

© rexiecat/Instagram

"I mean, look at Rexie! He's full of life and he shines with energy and positivity. And that's what is normal! For every cat all it takes to live a good life is a dedicated human who would sincerely love them," the account shared.

© rexiecat/Instagram

"Rexie is in my top 3 favorite internet cats ever. I absolutely love him," one person wrote on Instagram, while someone else commented, "Rexie's Rexpressions brighten my day, everyday. He has loads of purrsonality!" adding "Rexie.. your happiness is contagious.. you made my day keep smiling for us Rexie boy."