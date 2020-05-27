From Eva Longoria to Shakira: See how you can work out with your kids at home

Juggling work with childcare, household chores and working out is a common challenge for mothers. However, there are a number of stars who have demonstrated their ability to balance their busy lives with a bit of fitness. Eva Longoriais one of them. Since she became a mom, she hasn’t hesitated to share photos of baby Santiago acting as her gym buddy – especially since he turned one. This way, she can spend even more time with him while also keeping them both active, healthy and having fun.

©@evalongoria



Foregoing the dumbbells, the artist picked her son up and started doing squats

Blake Lively is another celebrity mom who works out with her kids. She told Vanity Fair “On an average day on set, I probably woke up at 5:00 am, but mostly because I was doing mama duty with my girls: have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them.”

“Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children,” the actress added. Although she didn’t say exactly how literally her daughters take this job, it’s clear that she numbers with Eva among this group of famous mothers who work out with their kids. Model Gisele Bündchenhas also been seen with her kids while doing yoga at home. She’s been known to share meditation routines with them as well.



©@gisele



Gisele Bündchen enjoying a yoga routine in the company of her daughter Vivian

Another mom who works out with her kids is Shakira. While prepping for her fantastic Super Bowl half-time show, she posted a video on social media of her and her kids “sharing” a workout.

Loading the player...

Although things may have gotten a little chaotic in that hilarious session, other mothers have a bit more luck exercising with their little ones. Such is the case of Hilaria Baldwin, who is able to get in her ab routine while baby Romeo crawls around her. She and her husband, Alec Baldwin, have four children together – the eldest is six and Romeo is turning two in May.

©@hilariabaldwin



Hilaria Baldwin doesn’t miss an opportunity to work out and include her kids in her routines

How to start working out with kids

If, like these celebrities, you’d like to include your baby in your exercise routine, here are four exercises you can do together. Remember that neither of you should have eaten recently. You should also check with your doctor to make sure it’s a good idea for you to get back to working out.

1. Squats. To strengthen your legs and glutes, hold your child and outstretch your arms in front of you with your legs in a wide stance. Bend your knees and lower as if you were going to sit down, sticking your bottom out. Remember that your knees should always stay above your feet. Try it with the support of a wall for better balance.

©Istock



If you’re not wild about the idea of having your baby on your back while doing a plank, set them down next to you

2. Planks. Remember that this is one of the best exercises out there. Lay your baby face up on the floor, put one hand on either side of them, either with your arms straight or supported on your elbows. Outstretch your legs, contract your abs and stay in plank position for 30 seconds.

3. Bridge. This exercise is perfect for working your core and glutes. Lying face up, bend your legs and set your feet hip-width apart on the floor. Set your little one on your hips and lift your hips up softly. Lower and repeat. Remember that your glutes shouldn’t touch the floor between reps.

©Istock



Be sure your baby can hold up their head before trying this posture with them

4. Crunches. Starting from the same starting position as the bridge, bring your knees together and lean your baby against them. Lift your chest, keeping your back straight and your neck relaxed. The work should be done by your abs, otherwise you could hurt yourself.

Enjoy your time with your kids like a celebrity – including while working out! You can change up the types of exercises and routines you do with them as they get older to do what works best for them. Your children are the best motivation to exercise and stay healthy, both with and for them.