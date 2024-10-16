Healing and travel: The most sought-after preventive health experiences

In today’s fast-paced world, where the pursuit of longevity and well-being has become a priority, transformative healing experiences are sought more than ever. Travelers are no longer just looking for a vacation—they’re seeking journeys that heal both the body and soul. Below, you will find three exceptional destinations that blend luxury, wellness, and profound personal growth, offering guests the chance to truly reset and revitalize.

As Alejandro Bataller, Vice President of SHA Wellness Clinic, explains, "about two decades ago, a transformative personal journey led my father and the entire family to fully commit to our family project, which focuses on health and well-being. More than ever, people want to live longer and better.”

1. SHA Wellness Clinic, Spain and Mexico

© SHA Wellness Clinic

The SHA Wellness Clinic, originally renowned for its tranquil setting in Alicante, Spain, recently expanded with a new facility in Costa Mujeres, Mexico—just 30 minutes from Cancun airport. But SHA is more than just a luxurious spa or resort; it is an integrative medicine and wellness clinic that offers personalized treatments aimed at improving health and well-being.

Alejandro reflects on SHA's vision: “Our vision was and continues to be to transform people’s health and well-being by blending the most advanced scientific innovations with ancient holistic practices. Our mission is to help guests achieve and maintain optimal health through personalized wellness programs that focus on nutrition, natural therapies, and preventive health care. By promoting a balanced lifestyle, at SHA we aim to improve quality of life, increase longevity, and foster sustainable well-being for each guest.”

© SHA Wellness Clinic

A typical day at SHA might start with a guided meditation session as the sun rises over the ocean. Guests then move into personalized treatments that could range from acupuncture and cryotherapy to biopuncture and sleep therapy. Each program is tailored to individual needs, whether the focus is detox, weight loss, or simply achieving a more balanced lifestyle. After a rejuvenating day of treatments, guests can unwind in their luxurious rooms, each featuring panoramic ocean views and a spacious terrace.

© SHA Wellness Clinic

The company was first founded in 2008 after Alfredo and Alejandro Parietti, father and son. Alejandro faced a difficult diagnosis and was told by doctors it was irreversible. After starting a strict macrobiotic diet and exercise regime for months, he entered into remission. After this experience, he decided to create SHA and share his discoveries to the western world.

“The brand’s long-term plans are to open one SHA in each continent, for Europe is Spain, for The Americas is Mexico. Our next endeavor is in the United Arab Emirates which we plan to open in 2026. The project, of SHA & SHA Island Residences Emirates will be the world’s first healthy living island, which is located in AlJurf, a privileged enclave on the coastline between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.”

© SHA Wellness Clinic

Gwyneth Paltrow is a regular visitor at SHA for its comprehensive detox and rejuvenation programs, while David Beckham has visited for fitness and wellness retreats.

2. Aman Bhutan

© Florian Lang Amankora, Bhutan - Experience, Excursion, Punakha Khamsun Yulley Namgyal Chorten

While SHA takes a modern, medical approach to wellness, Aman Bhutan offers something entirely different—a journey into the heart of spiritual healing. Nestled in the Himalayas, Bhutan is known for its emphasis on Gross National Happiness (GNH), placing the well-being of its people above material wealth. The country’s preserved ancient traditions, cliffside monasteries, and deep-rooted spirituality make it a sanctuary for those seeking both peace and purpose.

Often referred to as the “Country of Happiness,” Bhutan is known for focusing on Gross National Happiness (GNH) over GDP. GNH considers factors like well-being, cultural preservation, and environmental conservation.

© Renee Kemps mankora, Bhutan - Experience, Tiger's Nest Monastery

“It’s a very spiritual and thoughtful place. I went to all these Buddhist monasteries, and the people are so kind, and the culture is so beautiful. You just have these profound experiences there.” Drew Barrymore

One of the most special hotels where you can stay is Amankora. Located in the heart of the Himalayas, this collection of five lodges will provide a great opportunity for you to immerse yourself in the culture of this country. All the lodges are built in traditional dzong architecture, which is inspired by the Buddhist fortresses from the past.

© NANA ENCHILL Amankora, Bhutan - Accommodation, Punakha Lodge, Farmhouse Interior

“Bhutan is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable sensory destinations, where every sense is treated to the extraordinary,” says Theo Cromhout, Amankora’s Country General Manager. “When our guests embark on an Amankora journey across Bhutan, they enjoy experiences that awaken all the senses. A visit to a local farmers' market, for instance, offers a vibrant celebration of the country's rich flavors, aromas, and colors. Bhutan takes great pride in its agriculture. Across all five lodges, Amankora curates a dining experience that highlights the essence of Bhutanese cuisine and fresh local produce.”

© Renee Kemps Amankora, Bhutan - Experience, Paro Lodge, Fortress and Forest Dinner, Traditional Music

From the moment guests arrive they’ll feel the crisp mountain air, scented with pine forests and burning juniper, introducing you to Bhutan’s rich rituals. Aman Bhutan has successfully brought Bhutan’s ancient mindset and wisdom into modern times, combining thoughtful luxury with the spiritual depth of the region.

© Renee Kemps Amankora, Bhutan - Spa & Wellness, Paro Lodge, Hot Stone Bath

Some of the signature experiences include guided meditation with a high Lama, visits to the Institute of Traditional Medicine, private consultations with local healers, and nature walks through forests filled with wildflowers. Unique cultural experiences, like a traditional dyeing and weaving lesson at a family farm, are paired with rejuvenating activities like gentle river rafting and sunrise mindfulness walks across suspension bridges. Hiking to the famous Tiger’s Nest Monastery and enjoying a picnic with storytelling on the mountainside is a must.

© Renee Kemps Amankora, Bhutan - Experience, Tiger's Nest Log Cabin, Outdoor F&B Set-Up

“Many of our Amankora guides have been part of our family for over 15 years, with several having been with us since our first lodges opened in 2004. This loyalty has fostered an intimate understanding of the destination, enabling us to create memorable, exclusive experiences that cannot be replicated.” Theo Cromhout

With direct flights from India, Thailand, Singapore, Dubai, and Nepal, an 8-10 day stay allows travelers to fully immerse in Bhutan’s slower pace and spiritual mindset. Bhutan can also be easily combined with visits to Nepal and India.

3. Six Senses Douro Valley

© Six Senses Douro Valley

For those who find healing in the beauty of nature, Six Senses Douro Valley in Portugal offers an idyllic escape in one of the world’s most famous wine regions. Perched high on a hill overlooking vine-covered terraces and the tranquil Douro River, this restored 19th-century manor merges regional heritage with Six Senses’ signature holistic approach.

© Six Senses Douro Valley

“Reconnect and reinvigorate your senses in places of incredible natural beauty, with meaningful experiences, empathetic hospitality, and pioneering wellness woven into every stay.” --Six Senses' motto

The location of this hotel is pretty special. When travelers arrive at the lobby the surrounding views of the vineyards are really impressive. From there they can discover the restaurant, the spacious suites and villas and the terrace and pool with views of the Duoro River.

Kate Hudson and Carla Bruni, former First Lady of France and singer, have been spotted in this resort.

© Six Senses Douro Valley

The resort offers 10 treatment rooms with a wide variety of transformative wellness experiences. To reconnect with nature, enjoy a slow-paced journey, eat well, and drink amazing wine, is what this place is all about. In the morning guests can hear the sound of native birds and insects from the thriving soil that mothers some of the best grape varieties in the world.

Each program can be personalized depending on the guest’s focus and interest. It all starts with an evaluation of their overall health. From there a plan with wellness experts will be customized to cater to the guest’s needs, including nutritional, detox meals, yoga sessions, meditation classes and spa treatments. The objective is for the guests to leave the place feeling a sense of balance and vitality.

© Six Senses Douro Valley

Beyond all the wellness activities, Six Senses wants their guests to engage with the local culture, taking a river cruise, doing a hike through the countryside, or visiting the nearby communities. Picinis, cooking classes and immersive vineyard excursions are also available.

If you're considering a transformative journey to one of these destinations, Be Part of the Journey can help guide you with additional insights and benefits.