Daylight Savings 2024: When does the time change?

Daylight savings will end in the coming month. The event, which affects us twice a year, is programmed to grant Americans more hours in the daylight, making it easier to carry out our day-to-day activities. While you won't have to do anything to prepare, knowing when the change is coming can help you feel less disoriented and uncomfortable.

Here's all we know about this year's daylight savings:

What is daylight savings?

© aire images Daylight savings begins in March and concludes in November

Daylight savings affects all US states but two: Hawaii and Arizona. The change in times takes place between the months of March and November and results in a clock adjustment of one hour. Next year's daylight savings kicks off on Sunday, March 9th.

When is it happening?

Daylight savings will conclude this Sunday, November 3rd. This means we "fall back" on our previous schedules, granting us one more hour of sleep. The change will occur at 2 AM, granting you an hour of fun if you're awake at the time or a welcome surprise when you wake up.

The controversy with daylight savings

© Gary John Norman Daylight savings has been linked with heart disease and even car crashes

While daylight savings doesn't ask much of people, especially with the help of modern technology, a lot of them don't like the change and the disruptions it results in. Over the years there's been petitions to have daylight savings be temporary, with Senator Marco Rubio championing the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight savings a permanent fixture. As of this past March, the bill has yet to be approved, with some doctors and experts opposing it and claiming that the current schedule is better for our overall health.

According to PBS, daylight savings, especially at the start of it, has been linked with various negative side effects such as a rise in car crashes and cardiac diseases. Experts accredit these changes to people's circadian rhythms adapting, increasing the risk of people who are already stressed or at risk.