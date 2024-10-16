The Hunter’s moon is rising: What zodiac signs will be affected by the supermoon?

The largest supermoon of the year is rising on October 17. The moon is set to be at its closest point to Earth, approximately 222,000 miles, and while is set to rise on Thursday, the moon could become a supermoon by Wednesday night.

2024 has witnessed other two supermoons, one on August 19 and the other on September 18, while the last supermoon is set to take place on November 15. Known as the 'Hunter's Moon,' it marks the beginning of hunting season and the start of colder temperatures.

This time the supermoon will be visible across the Earth, and clear skies will be expected in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, and Nevada. The moon will rise Wednesday at 5:46 p.m. EDT and become full around 11:35 p.m.

© Matt Cardy Hunter's Moon in Somerset, England.

What zodiac signs will be affected by the supermoon?

The supermoon in Aries will also mark an intense energy and the first lunation of the fall season. All zodiac signs can expect to feel a sense of urgency when it comes to important and life-changing decisions, as well as an emotional release and growth.

However, some zodiac signs will be more affected than others, including Capricorn, Libra, Cancer, and Aries. Capricorn will witness the influence of Pluto, which will result in the necessity to face unresolved situations and emotions that could surface soon.

© da-kuk Capricorn

Libra signs could be feeling anxious at this moment, so watch out for impulsive decisions and be mindful of confrontations that could occur, especially in personal and professional relationships.

© da-kuk Libra

Cancer signs might be struggling with their professional goals, as well as their work-life balance. The stress of your day-to-day is taking a toll, so it's important to stay grounded before making a decision or letting emotions control your life.

© da-kuk Cancer

Finally, Aries could find themselves in triggering situations. However, being vulnerable is not such a bad thing, and it's important to think before finding yourself in any time of conflict. Take this as an opportunity to let your emotions flow instead of keeping them inside.