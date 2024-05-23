Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Bella Thorne graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Wednesday, May 22, for the premiere of “Motel Destino.” The 26-year-old actress made a striking impression with her impeccable fashion choices.
Thorne captivated with a show-stopping ruby necklace that exuded elegance and sophistication. The exquisite piece featured ethical 18-carat white gold adorned with a breathtaking 123.18-carat pear-shaped rubellite and 65.24-carat diamonds.
