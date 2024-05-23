Before Cannes, Bella Thorne also made an impression during her appearances at Mammoth Film Festival in California. The 26-year-old star was photographed wearing several edgy ensembles and transitioning from her signature red locks to a darker hair tone.

Bella is also going strong in her relationship with Mark Emms after the pair announced her engagement last year. The celebrity couple was spotted in New York City, having fun at The Mulberry, during a New York Fashion Week after-party. She recently gave some details about her wedding, revealing some of the things she has planned for the special day.