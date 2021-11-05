The amfAR Gala 2021, a black-tie annual AIDS research fundraiser took place this Thursday night at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California. This star-studded event celebrated Jeremy Scott while at the same time fundraised and raised awareness for AIDS research. Attendees included names such as Paris Jackson, Bella Throne, Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Mendes, Anitta, Meg Ryan and more.

Keep scrolling to see all the must-see fashion from the event.